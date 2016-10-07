Season's first snow falls in parts of the Northland

Parts of the Northland saw up to an inch of snow on Friday morning, the first snowfall of the season in the region.

The National Weather Service relayed a report of 1 inch of snow at Togo in northeastern Itasca County on Friday morning. Other reports included 0.7 inches near Orr, 0.5 inches at Embarrass and 0.4 inches at Chisholm.

Weather spotters at Wright and Babbitt each reported a trace of snow, as lows in the upper 20s and low 30s allowed for at least a mix of rain and snow in a number of areas. Embarrass reported a low of 29 degrees Friday morning, with 30 at Crane Lake, 31 near Orr and 32 at Hibbing, Babbitt, Ely and Cook.

The rest of the region saw cold rain late Thursday into early Friday. The Friday morning low at the Duluth airport was 36 degrees; the Superior airport reported 38.

While that may have felt particularly chilly after a relatively warm few weeks, those lows aren't far from normal. The average high temperature in Duluth at this time of year is about 56 degrees; the average low is about 38.

A tenth of an inch of snow must accumulate for the Weather Service to consider it a measurable snowfall. The average date of the first measurable snowfall in Duluth is about Oct. 23; the earliest was Sept. 18, 1991, and the latest was Nov. 26, 2004, according to Weather Service data. Last year, the Duluth airport saw its first measurable snow on Nov. 12.

The Weather Service reported Friday that partly sunny skies are expected today in Duluth, and after morning frost away from Lake Superior, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid- to upper 40s.

After another frosty night tonight, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s are forecast for Sunday. Temperatures may reach the mid-60s on Monday.