Charges: Proctor man burglarized businesses to buy heroin

A Proctor man is accused of stealing about $8,000 in cash from several local businesses in a month-long string of burglaries to support his heroin addiction.

Ricky Jon Hogan Jr., 33, was arraigned Friday in State District Court in Duluth on five felony counts of third-degree burglary.

Hogan was arrested Wednesday by St. Louis County Sheriff's Office deputies after he was identified through surveillance video shared by one of the burglarized businesses, according to a criminal complaint.

Hogan allegedly admitted that he carried out five burglaries at four establishments over a month, stealing cash and causing thousands of dollars in property damage, in order to purchase heroin.

According to the charges, authorities had been investigating several burglaries over the past month:

On Sept. 4, Proctor police took a report of a burglary at the Derailed Bar and Grill, 501 N. Third Ave. A window was broken and about $1,200 was missing from the main till and pull-tab drawers.

On Sept. 18, the sheriff's office responded to a burglary at Max's Marina, formerly the Blue Max Resort, on Fish Lake in Fredenberg Township. It was reported that a suspect had climbed in through a window, taking about $200 from a register and a safe that contained about $6,000 along with credit card receipts.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Billy's Bar, 3502 W. Tischer Road in Rice Lake, where a deadbolt was pried open. The owner checked the building, but could not find anything missing.

That same morning, deputies responded to another burglary report at Max's Marina. This time, it was reported that the suspect entered through the same window and attempted to break into an ATM using a metal grinder. The attempt was unsuccessful, but the ATM sustained $3,500 worth of damage.

Early Monday morning, authorities responded to a security alarm at the Midway Calumet gas station, 5691 U.S. Highway 2 in Hermantown. A door had been pried open and an ATM inside was damaged. The owner reported that nothing was missing, but damage was estimated at $1,000.

On Wednesday, authorities learned that video shared on social media by the owner of Max's Marina led to two tips identifying the suspect as Hogan.

When interviewing Hogan, he allegedly admitted to the five burglaries. He said he had used a disk grinder to attempt to enter the ATM at Max's Marina, and that he tried to steal the ATM from the Calumet station but it was bolted to the ground, according to the complaint.

Authorities said Hogan also admitted to taking cash from the Derailed Bar, as well as the cash and safe from the earlier burglary at Max's. He allegedly said he did not take anything from the Billy's Bar burglary because the alarm sounded when he entered, according to the complaint.

Hogan allegedly estimated that he had stolen about $8,000 to $9,000 in total.

According to a check of court records, Hogan's criminal history includes convictions for felony theft by check, gross misdemeanor theft, fleeing a police officer, domestic abuse and driving while impaired.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Shaun Floerke set Hogan's bail at $25,000 on Friday. He is due back in court on Oct. 26.