Applefest weekend continues in Bayfield

The 55th annual Bayfield Apple Festival continues today and Sunday, bringing thousands of visitors to the Northwestern Wisconsin community on the shore of Lake Superior, overlooking the Apostle Islands.

In addition to self-guided orchard tours, vendors selling apple-related treats of all kinds, arts and crafts vendors and music performances all weekend long, events today include an apple-peeling contest from 1-2 p.m., the Apple Festival Queen Procession at 6:45 p.m. and the coronation at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the 2016 Apple Dumpling Gang will be introduced at 1 p.m., and the Grand Parade will take place on Rittenhouse Avenue from 2-3:30 p.m.

Organizers say more than 60 orchard and food booths will sell caramel apples, apple pies, apple tortes, apple cider, apple bratwurst, apple dumplings, apple butter, apple sundaes and other creations, along with bags and bushels of apples.

For more details — including a complete schedule of events and information about parking and free shuttles — go to bayfield.org.