Duluth's Lake Superior Zoo will need to set its financial house in order by September of next year or risk losing its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo had undergone an inspection by AZA staff this summer and was up to have its accreditation renewed for another five years last month. But that application has been tabled for a year, and in the interim the zoo's accreditation has been extended until September 2017.

"We didn't feel we were going to get accreditation outright. There are a few issues that are going to take up to a year to resolve," said Julene Boe, the zoo's interim CEO.

"The major concern is our financial status," Boe said. "Since the (2012) flood, we've lost income and we need to beef up our financial status, and we're working with the city on that, as well. So we have a plan."

Vote of confidence?

Boe noted that the association could have pulled the zoo's accreditation outright if the organization thought the facility would be unable to address its concerns in a timely fashion. She considers the decision to table the Lake Superior Zoo's application for a year to be a vote of confidence of sorts that operations can be brought up to meet AZA standards in the coming year.

Jim Filby Williams, director of public administration for the city of Duluth, also said he was heartened by the association's actions.

"The determination of the AZA was to extend their accreditation another year, and that is a positive and significant accomplishment that is a result of a lot of hard work by the zoological society in a period where, because of the flood and other things, they faced a lot of challenges," he said.

While Boe acknowledged the zoo has been operating at a deficit, she was at a conference Friday and said she wasn't immediately able to say exactly how far in the hole the zoo's finances currently are.

"The figure is not important. It's the fact that we're working to address it," she said.

The Lake Superior Zoological Society operates the zoo, and the nonprofit's latest readily available 990 form filed with the Internal Revenue Service shows the organization finishing 2014 $92,550 in the red.

Filby Williams said he could offer no direct insight into the current state of the zoo's finances.

"While the zoological society does periodically apprise us of how things are going financially, and they have made us aware that this has not been a good year financially, we don't have any level of detailed information, and we're awaiting that from them," he said.

Boe predicted a financial rebound, saying: "We have certainly hit bottom, and we're on our way back up, but it's going to take some more work."

As for the zoo's next steps, Boe said: "We are looking at how we can increase our operating revenue, increase our annual giving, memberships and that kind of stuff, as well as raising funds for capital improvements."

Needed investment

Boe said the zoo's recent failure to obtain state bonding support has been another setback. A bonding request for $1.9 million had been submitted to the state Legislature this past session, but no bonding bill was passed.

The money would have gone toward an ambitious new exhibit that Boe said the zoo still aims to install, where now-departed polar bears once attracted visitors.

"Our first project will be Bear Country. We'll be renovating the Polar Shores into a new brown bear exhibit, and that will have a huge positive impact on the zoo once that materializes," she said.

Filby Williams said the Bear Country exhibit could provide a crucial lift to the zoo, after a period in which its animal collection has taken repeated hits.

"We attribute the decline in visitation primarily to the loss of I believe five major animal exhibits in the past four years — the polar bear, brown bear, cougar, wolf and seal exhibits — and the absence in that time of major new exhibits," he said.

"High-quality major new exhibits are essential to restore the zoo to break-even operations," Filby Williams said.

The city of Duluth can't afford to bankroll the project on its own, however, according to Filby Williams.

"Major new zoo exhibits of these kinds are very expensive, and while the city has been able to come up with $2.3 million to contribute to the cost of a major new exhibit, that falls far short of what the full cost will be. Other contributors will have to fill the gap," he said.

"We had hoped that state bonding support might fill all or a major portion of that funding gap, but we cannot count on that outcome at this point," Filby Williams said.

Local effort

While Boe remains hopeful bond funding could still come into play, she said the zoo doesn't intend to wait for state lawmakers to ride to the rescue. She talked about fund development efforts and launching a capital campaign.

Filby Williams said the city is eager to learn more about the plans for a potential society-led capital campaign.

Meanwhile, Boe said the zoo will work hard to attract more visitors and to reduce any unnecessary costs.

But she acknowledged: "We're really at a point where we can't cut much more."

As one cost-saving move, beginning in November, the zoo will adopt a reduced winter schedule, meaning that it will not be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Boe said that retaining the zoo's accreditation is important for maintaining its high standards and bolstering public support for its continued operation. She noted that the Lake Superior Zoo is one of only three zoos in the state that are AZA-accredited. That seal of approval puts it in the same company as the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley and Como Park Zoo in St. Paul.

In 2006, the Lake Superior Zoo lost its AZA accreditation, and under the zoological society's leadership, the facility worked hard to regain its AZA status in 2011.

Boe expressed optimism that Duluth will rally behind its zoo in its hour of need.

"Our largest fundraising event is coming up — Boo at the Zoo — and the public can come out and help us out by attending that event," she said.

More information

Lake Superior Zoo website, including information on Boo at the Zoo: lszooduluth.org