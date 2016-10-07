The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating the driver or vehicle that fatally struck a 24-year-old Biwabik man on Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies and Gilbert police found Scott F. Christensen of Aurora dead in the middle of road in the 3600 block County Highway 100, just south of the Loon Lake Community Center in Palo. The collision occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. and when authorities were notified about the body at 4:07 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Christensen had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Sgt. Steve Borchers at (218) 749-7169 or Investigator Nick Toewe at (218) 262-0112.

Authorities on Friday did not offer any identifying information about a possible driver or vehicle of interest.

Christensen was a 2012 graduate of the East Range Academy of Technology and Science in Eveleth, according to his obituary, and he received an advanced welding degree from Mesabi Range College in 2014. He was employed at Precision Auto in Palo.

He is survived by his parents, a brother and other family and friends.