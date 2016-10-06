Outdoors raffle, silent auction

A silent auction and raffle will continue through Saturday as part of the first Northern Outdoorsmen show at Superior Chrysler Center, with proceeds to benefit the Wounded Warriors Guide Service.

The raffle drawing for equipment donated by local businesses and vendors will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the dealership showroom, located at 1318 Ogden Ave.

Wounded Warriors Guide Service offers wounded veterans all-expense-paid guided trips in the Upper Midwest for waterfowl hunting, deer hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.

Find more information at facebook.com/SuperiorChrysler.

