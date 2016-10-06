LS&M holds fall colors train ride

The St. Louis River Alliance will hold its fall colors train ride fundraiser on the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad along the banks of the St. Louis River on Saturday afternoon.

Boarding begins at 4:30 p.m. at 7100 Grand Ave., across from the Lake Superior Zoo; the parking lot is behind the Minit Mart. The train should return by about 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and include beverages and hors d'oeuvres; they can be purchased online at stlouisriver.org/2016-annual-fall-colors-train-ride-fundraiser.

Call (218) 733-9520 for more information.