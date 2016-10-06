Farewell, old boathouse

The Duluth Rowing Club is welcoming all rowers — past and present — to a “Goodbye to the Boathouse” party from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

The club dedicated a new boathouse in July, and the former, 110-year-old boathouse at 3911 Minnesota Ave. will be demolished this winter.

The party will give rowers one last chance to see the old boathouse; there also will be a chance to get out rowing (weather-permitting), and connect with crewmates.

A program at 3:30 p.m. will include recollections from rowers about the club and the sport in past decades, and there will be pictures and memorabilia from the past 50 years on display. Some items, such as old oars, will be available for sale.

RSVP by email to duluthrowingclub@gmail.com.

