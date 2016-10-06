A 28-year-old Minnesota man was located safe Thursday after spending a night in the woods following an ATV mishap near Orr.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that Travis Mariette, 28, of North Branch, was located by a St. Louis County Rescue Squad member and a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer near Black Duck Lake, about 15 miles northeast of Orr.

Authorities said Mariette reportedly left Melgeorge's Resort on Elephant Lake after midnight Thursday for an ATV ride and did not return. A friend went looking for Mariette, and at about 12:45 p.m. found his ATV submerged in a creek near Black Duck Lake. The friend called 911; Mariette was located not long after rescue personnel arrived and started the search.

Mariette, who was not injured, kept warm and dry during the night by building a fire, the sheriff's office reported. He told authorities that he had been walking for most of the morning before he was located.

Temperatures at Orr dropped to 37 degrees on Thursday morning, the National Weather Service reported.