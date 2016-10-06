Search
    Van gets stuck in fresh concrete at Fargo construction project

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:34 p.m.
    A minivan got stuck after driving into a patch of fresh concrete on 13th Avenue near 43½ Street South shortly before 2 p.m. in Fargo. (Photo courtesy of Casey Bjerk / via Forum News Service)

    FARGO – A sticky situation caused a construction setback Thursday in Fargo.

    A minivan got stuck after driving into a patch of fresh concrete on 13th Avenue near 43½ Street South shortly before 2 p.m.

    Workers had poured the concrete just hours earlier, and crews spent the rest of the afternoon trying to smooth over the deep tire tracks.

    The vehicle drove between two traffic barrels while trying to cross the intersection, WDAY-TV reported, but there were no further details immediately available on why the driver ignored the barricades. The vehicle was still drivable after authorities pulled it out of the muck.

    The concrete was poured as part of a summer-long construction project.

