Winona LaDuke visits state nonprofit conference in Duluth

In a room full of individuals who dedicate their lives to change, Winona LaDuke offered a ready reminder that they didn't sign up for an easy task.

"There's no such thing as a social-change fairy," said the 57-year-old activist, economist and environmentalist. "Change starts with the individual. ... We need to ensure civil society is nourished and things get better."

LaDuke spoke to more than 100 attendees at the Minnesota Council of Nonprofit's annual conference at the DECC on Thursday. Her talk was peppered with humor and often was a rally to keep fighting the good fight.

"Try to do the right thing in any case and have courage," she said.

LaDuke, who lives on the White Earth Reservation in western Minnesota, has headed a variety of causes throughout her activist career, including the White Earth Land Recovery Project and Honor the Earth. Most recently LaDuke has been involved in the fight against the Sandpiper pipeline and in the ongoing Dakota Access pipeline protest near the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

Reflecting on the four-year fight against Enbridge and its plans to bring the Sandpiper from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Superior across an important corner of the White Earth Reservation, LaDuke said one of the biggest lessons was in persistence.

"If you fight them long enough they will quit," she said after spending years attending meetings and hearings and feeling like her people were treated like "second-class citizens."

Enbridge in August paused its plans for the 616-mile Sandpiper — citing permitting delays and market conditions — and quickly pivoted to its new stake in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

"You told us this was an essential route, then you dropped us and went to North Dakota — I feel like you cheated on us," LaDuke said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

The nonprofit conference, which continues Friday, is the largest annual gathering of the country's largest group of nonprofits. The talk was at times political — LaDuke was also twice Ralph Nader's vice presidential running mate, on the Green Party ticket in 1996 and 2000.

"You don't need oil as much as you need water," she said, to great applause.

Turning to the Standing Rock protest, where LaDuke would be returning following her stop in Duluth, she condemned what she called a "racist" decision to allow the Dakota Access pipeline to cross the Missouri River upstream of the reservation but not above the city of Bismarck. She also lashed out at the presence of military vehicles at the protest.

"Someone needs to check that state and tell it you can't be the Mississippi of the north anymore," she said.