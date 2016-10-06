Winter weather advisory issued for parts of the Northland

A burst of heavy snow is possible in parts of the Northland overnight, leading the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The still-warm ground, however, will limit accumulations.

The advisory is in effect for central and northern St. Louis, Itasca, northern Aitkin, Crow Wing and northern Cass counties from 10 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday. That includes the Iron Range, Grand Rapids and Ely.

"Precipitation will begin as rain and then quickly change to snow" in the advisory area, the Weather Service reported. "Snow rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible, but given warm surface temperatures, look for significant compaction and some melting to limit snow totals."

Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches -- possibly higher on grassy surfaces -- are possible in the advisory area. Visibilities may drop to a quarter-mile at times overnight, and northwest winds are forecast to gust to 20 mph.

Outside the advisory area -- including in the Twin Ports -- snow may mix with rain overnight, but little or no accumulation is expected.

A tenth of an inch of snow must accumulate to be considered a measurable snowfall by the Weather Service. The average date of the first measurable snowfall in Duluth is about Oct. 23; the earliest was Sept. 18, 1991, and the latest was Nov. 26, 2004, according to Weather Service data.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s across much of the region, with highs struggling to reach the mid-40s on Friday.