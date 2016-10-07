Light snow falling in parts of the Northland

The possible burst of heavy snow didn't materialize overnight across the Iron Range and surrounding areas, but light snow is falling in parts of the region as of early Friday morning.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for central and northern St. Louis County - including Virginia, Hibbing and Ely -- until 7 a.m. for the possibility of up to an inch of snow accumulation.

As of 6 a.m., light snow was falling at Hibbing, Cook, Orr and Ely, with each weather station reporting 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The Duluth airport reported light drizzle and 36 degrees.

High temperatures may struggle to reach the mid-40s across the Northland on Friday under mostly cloudy skies with lingering light precipitation - rain, snow or a rain-snow mix. Clouds and some light rain or snow may linger in areas of north of Duluth Friday night into Saturday, while clearing skies are forecast for the Twin Ports and points south that may lead to frost. A frost advisory is in effect for the Twin Ports, Cloquet, Aitkin, Hinckley and all of Northwestern Wisconsin for Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s away from Lake Superior.

Highs in Duluth are forecast to reach the upper 40s on Saturday and mid-50s on Sunday.

A tenth of an inch of snow must accumulate to be considered a measurable snowfall by the Weather Service. The average date of the first measurable snowfall in Duluth is about Oct. 23; the earliest was Sept. 18, 1991, and the latest was Nov. 26, 2004, according to Weather Service data. Last year, the Duluth airport saw its first measurable snow on Nov. 12.

The average high temperature in Duluth at this time of year is about 56 degrees; the average low is about 38.