State troopers survey the scene where Anthony Fellman, 7, was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while trying to board the school bus south of Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, October 6, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

A 7-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed while waiting for the school bus early Thursday morning 12 miles south of Thief River Falls, Minn.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the second-grader as Anthony Fellman during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the boy was waiting with two others to board the south-facing bus on U.S. Highway 59 when he was struck by a northbound 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Joanne Schultz, 69, of Plummer, Minn. Plummer is located a few miles south of where the crash happened.

Twelve other children were on the bus at the time. Authorities said alcohol or drugs were not involved.

School officials said classes were going on as usual, but some parents arrived to take their children home. Counseling also was being made available.