Conditions here across the Northland will start to cool down for the rest of the week. High pressure will take over until a weak piece of energy rolls through tonight. Clear skies will prevail across the region today. Cool, Canadian air is set to roll into the region and drop highs into the 40s and lows into the 30s Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks to improve, with temperatures possibly rebounding into the mid- to upper 50s. This will be closer to our season averages.