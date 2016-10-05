Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cooling down by the weekend
Conditions here across the Northland will start to cool down for the rest of the week. High pressure will take over until a weak piece of energy rolls through tonight. Clear skies will prevail across the region today. Cool, Canadian air is set to roll into the region and drop highs into the 40s and lows into the 30s Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks to improve, with temperatures possibly rebounding into the mid- to upper 50s. This will be closer to our season averages.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 60, low 43.
Friday: AM showers, high 48, low 38.
Saturday: Partly sunny, high 48, low 34.
Sunday: Partly sunny, high 56, low 34.
Monday: AM sprinkles, high 58, low 34.
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, high 60, low 40.
Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, high 60, low 45.