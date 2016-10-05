Proctor man arrested for string of burglaries

A 33-year-old Proctor man was arrested in connection to several burglaries of area businesses.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that the man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Blue Max Resort in Fredenburg Township — which was burglarized twice in two weeks — Billy's Bar in Rice Lake, Starvin Marvins in Hermantown and The Derailed Bar in Proctor.

Authorities say social media played a role in identifying the man and several tips were received due to surveillance footage from inside the Blue Max Resort, even though the suspect wore a hood and mask over his face.

