Dallas Robinson looks back at his family as he leaves the courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon after being sentenced for his connection with the murder of Garth Velin. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

It was the anniversary of the day the 20-year-old was fatally shot inside his Superior home during a botched robbery attempt.

Two years have passed, but the emotions are still raw for his parents.

"Our lives are forever changed — sad, dark, ruined," Debbie Velin said Wednesday. "I find myself lately caring less and less. Waking up every morning exhausted. Falling in bed every night praying for a few hours of sleep before the nightmares and flashbacks start."

Over the past two years, the Velins have sat in a Douglas County courtroom for three trials and dozens of hearings for the five young defendants charged with their son's murder. They did so again on Wednesday — likely for the final time.

They looked on as Dallas Eugene Robinson, 20, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the crime. The final defendant to receive his sentence, Robinson was convicted by a jury in June of being a party to felony murder.

"This is the last one," Paul Velin said. "This is the end. Deborah and I have been to this building over 100 times in the last two years for one reason. That is to get some justice for Garth. We can't have him back, but at least we got him some justice. In this courtroom, we got him some justice."

Barring any successful appeals, the case is now closed on Velin's death. The court proceedings have resulted in three murder convictions, one armed-robbery conviction and one acquittal.

Robinson was sentenced by Judge George Glonek in front of a crowded courtroom divided down the middle, with his family members and supporters sitting opposite the Velins.

Shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit, Robinson turned his head to face the victim's parents before receiving his sentence.

"I know you guys don't want to hear it, but I'm sorry to everyone on that side of the room," he said. "After I heard that gunshot, I wish I would have gone inside that house. I wish that I would have tried to help him. I do know that he was a good kid and he was innocent and he did not deserve to die. I'll be the first to tell you that."

Authorities said Velin was apparently targeted for marijuana and cash, but the attempted robbery went bad when 17-year-old Chance William Andrews produced a handgun and shot Velin during a struggle in the entryway of the Allouez neighborhood home.

The five co-defendants had traveled from Duluth to Superior a short time before the shooting, parking their car a few blocks away. Robinson was one of three suspects alleged to have been at Velin's house at the time of the shooting.

District Attorney Dan Blank, who argued throughout the cases that each defendant had a defined role in the robbery plot, frequently described Robinson as the "lookout."

Blank took issue with Robinson's conduct throughout the criminal proceedings, noting that he discharged attorneys on multiple occasions and had his trial date postponed several times.

Robinson refused to testify in one co-defendant's trial — earning a six-month jail sentence for defying a court order — and backed out of a plea agreement that had been reached with the state, Blank noted. He ultimately went to trial in June and was found guilty by a jury after 3½ hours of deliberation.

Velin's parents, speaking at Robinson's sentencing, said they have seen no true remorse from any of the defendants.

"I want you to remember that you killed Garth, just as sure as if you had pulled the trigger," Paul Velin said. "No truth, no responsibility, no remorse. Not one of them cared that they had killed Garth. Through all of this, not one of the co-defendants even cared that Garth is dead."

Robinson's 28-year sentence — 18 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision — matches the punishment handed down to his brother, 22-year-old Kane Michael Robinson, who was found guilty by a jury last summer on a party to felony murder charge.

Andrews pleaded guilty last June and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on the felony murder charge.

Teah Joan Phillips, the 16-year-old who drove the group to the scene and served as a "scout" to ensure that Velin was home, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of party to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced in August to 12½ years in prison and 7½ years of extended supervision.

Kyham Lavon Dunn, 22, was the only defendant to walk free, having been acquitted by a jury in January.

Blank said after the hearing that he was still disappointed about the outcome of Dunn's case but generally satisfied by the strong sentences against four of five defendants.

Blank, who lost a primary re-election challenge and will leave office in January after 26 years as Douglas County's chief prosecutor, said he has handled numerous tragic cases during his tenure, but described the Velin homicide as the most challenging.

He acknowledged that Velin's parents were left frustrated by some of his decisions, including the plea agreements, but said the "code of silence" among the five defendants posed a unique challenge.

"It's been incredibly challenging and incredibly exhausting," he said. "One of my ultimate goals in public service and prosecution is that the victims will be treated fairly, have access to their rights and have some sense of satisfaction when all is said and done. And I truly hope that that will be the outcome of this case."