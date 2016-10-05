Olson, Fosle vie for County Board seat

Jay Fosle is banking on lawn signs, some really big ones, to win the St. Louis County District 3 commissioner race — that and some solid name recognition as a longtime Duluth city councilor.

"And I put out all of those things by myself. My wife and I do it all," Fosle said, noting he doesn't have a big campaign team or squad of volunteers. "I've always done my elections this way."

Beth Olson is hoping to top Fosle for the county position by knocking on doors, lots of doors, touting her credentials from years of community and DFL party engagement and by attending voter forums.

So far, however, Olson has been on her own at those debates, with Fosle choosing to skip them.

"It is frustrating because the people deserve to see us up there answering questions, and he doesn't show up," Olson said. "He's taking away from the conversation because no one knows where he stands on the county issues."

It will be up to voters in Duluth's western neighborhoods, from Lincoln Park to Fond du Lac, to pick the winner on Nov. 8. Olsen and Fosle are seeking to replace incumbent Chris Dahlberg, who decided not to seek a third term.

Olson, 46, says her experience running a nonprofit, setting and living within budgets and working with social services is a critical advantage for the County Board job.

Social service costs have overwhelmed the county board's agenda in recent months and are the primary driver of a proposed 8.5 percent levy increase. Much of that increase will be softened by new growth and property value in the county, but Olson said the county should have addressed lingering social service shortages earlier.

"It sounds good to do a zero percent levy increase (in 2016) but then you end up with 8.5 percent" for 2017, she said. "It's good to be frugal with people's tax money. But you don't want to be short-sighted because that costs more money in the long run."

She said the people she has met on the campaign trail understand that you have to spend money, but spend it smartly, to make government work.

"A lot of the people I talk to have used county services and they want those systems to run well. Too often it takes way too long because (county departments) are understaffed or underfunded," Olson said.

Olson said the county has set its own good example on how to govern with highway repairs. Not only is there a dedicated funding source, a county sales tax for road and bridge repairs, but the county also has set detailed long-range plans on how best to spend that money — which roads come first.

Fosle, 55, was first elected to the Duluth City Council in 2007, is a lifelong resident of western Duluth and has worked for the Duluth school district for 27 years.

Fosle would have to resign his City Council seat if he wins the county job in November, but he said he's likely to keep his job as bus route coordinator for the school district if elected to the board, noting several current commissioners are holding other jobs.

"That's my plan to start; we'll see how it goes," Fosle said.

A native of southern Minnesota, Olson's been in Duluth for the past 19 years. She's concerned that, despite increased city and private investments in western Duluth neighborhoods in recent years, many residents still feel they aren't getting the attention they need from city and county officials.

Olson said the biggest problem facing the county right now is the increasing demand on social service programs and staff with limited funding — things such as drug intervention and foster care placement.

"We've got to do something about out-of-home placement for children. We have so little space that we're seeing kids off to other areas," she said. "It's not only costing us money but we're not doing any service to the child."

Fosle said his experience on the City Council is invaluable as the city and county work together more often and because there's so much overlap — from budgeting and roads to law enforcement and dealing with the state. Fosle prides himself as both a contrarian and fiscal conservative on the City Council and promises to keep those roles on the county board.

"I'm not a Republican or a Democrat. I'm an American," he said. "If it comes off as conservative, it's because I think about my own bank account. If I don't have the money to buy something, I don't get it. ... You have to make do with what you have.

"People want strong representation. They want representation from someone who is not afraid to voice their opinion. They know I will do that," Fosle said. "They know that if they have a question, I will get them an answer. It might not be the answer they want all the time, but they know I'm going to help them get an answer."

Fosle said western Duluth voters "don't want a puppet" on the County Board and "don't want someone who is bought and paid for" by special interests or a political party.

Fosle said he's most proud of his service on the City Council, not of any one vote or issue, but for "staying focused with common sense. There's no one big issue that stands out, just being there and doing the job that needs to be done."

St. Louis County Board District 3

Jay Fosle

AGE: 55

OCCUPATION: Bus route coordinator for the Duluth school district

EDUCATION: Graduated from Denfeld High School in 1979

ELECTED/CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Duluth city councilor 9 years. Served as Duluth Economic Development Authority commissioner, Public Safety Committee chairman, Public Utilities commissioner, Metropolitan Interstate Council representative and Public Works Committee chairman.

ENDORSEMENTS: None

FAMILY: Married for 33 years, has two grown children and a granddaughter.

WEBSITE: None

Beth Olson