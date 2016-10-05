City of Duluth celebrates centenarians

Jeff Urbaniak takes a picture of granddaughter Hazel Knute, 3 months, and Marian Rotondi, 100, Wednesday at the DECC. Rotondi was one of eight centenarians the city honored at the annual 100 Year Birthday Party Celebration. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson reacts as Viola Miller, 103, raises her certificate of honor from the city during the annual 100 Year Birthday Party Celebration Wednesday at the DECC. “I’ve earned this,” Miller quipped. She was one of eight centenarians the city honored at the event. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Eight centenarians got a moment in the spotlight on Wednesday as the city of Duluth held its annual birthday party for people at least 100 years old.

The honored guests at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center were Viola Miller, 103; Janet Petersen, Margaret Rathe and Helen Slordal, all 102; Anna Maloney and Martha Westlund, both 101; and Marian Olive Rotondi and Thelma Kortkamp, both 100.

Each honoree received a special certificate from Mayor Emily Larson, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday," and cake was served to those in attendance.

The party was held in conjunction with the annual Duluth Senior Expo.