Duluth police reported Wednesday that a 24-year-old man found dead in downtown Duluth last week died from injuries suffered in an accidental fall.

Zakayo Magomolla was found lying on his side in the vicinity of the 500 block of West Michigan Street just before 8 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and determined that he was deceased.

An investigation by the Duluth Police Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined that he "died as the result of injuries from an accidental fall from an elevated canopy, where his encampment was located," the department reported. "Magomolla had been seen on this elevated canopy on different occasions throughout the past several weeks."

The canopy is located near the Depot, police said.

Magomolla was born in Tanzania in 1992 and came to the U.S. in 2001, according to his obituary. He was a 2011 graduate of Duluth East High School, where he was on the Greyhounds' track and soccer teams and also participated in choir; he then attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he also ran track and played soccer for the Yellowjackets.

Magomolla also worked at the Bethany Crisis Shelter and cared for children with disabilities, his obituary reported.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until an 11 a.m. memorial service Saturday at First Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Superior St. in Duluth.

