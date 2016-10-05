Superior woman injured in rollover crash

A 63-year-old Superior woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash north of Deer River on Tuesday night.

Barbara Sosa initially was taken to the Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic, the Minnesota State Patrol reported, and was later airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, where she was listed in fair condition on Wednesday.

The Patrol said Sosa was driving a 2001 Toyota truck when she lost control and rolled several times while traveling on Minnesota Highway 6 north of County Road 19. She was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest against a pine tree.

The crash occurred at 8:47 p.m., and the State Patrol reported that road conditions were wet at the time.

The Patrol said alcohol was detected in Sosa's system, but did not say if it was a factor in the crash.

The Deer River Police Department and the Itasca County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.