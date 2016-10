A great cone of softly luminous dust, the zodiacal light, reaches up from the eastern horizon at the start of dawn earlier this week. The dust originates from comets and colliding asteroids. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

What sort of things make for jaw-dropping sky sights? You might answer a total eclipse of the sun or a raging, all-sky aurora. The other morning at dawn, I couldn't tear my eyes away from a something made of practically nothing at all -- the zodiacal light.