Bygones for Oct. 5

* Lighter winds and nearly a half-inch of rain yesterday eased problems for firefighters working on the 7,300-acre forest fire in Aitkin County near Palisade. Meanwhile, another crew was fighting a 1,000-acre fire near Tamarack, eight miles west of the Palisade fire.

* The ban on outdoor activities in northern Minnesota because of high fire danger could cost millions of dollars to area recreation, tourist and logging industries. Some experts predict losses of tens of millions of dollars, depending on the length of the ban.

News Tribune, Oct. 5, 1996

* Duluth Mayor Gary Doty yesterday announced a compromise agreement on the use of the old two-tone foghorn. Beginning April 1 next year, the diaphone foghorn will sound only between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., and a quieter electronic whistle will sound during the night.

* The Week Without Violence in Duluth begins tomorrow with the Northland Festival of Peace at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The hope is to involve the whole city in the week, with activities that include exhibits, pledge signings and a march against violence.

