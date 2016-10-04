Shipping traffic for Oct. 5
Today
Duluth entry
Afternoon: Atlantic Huron, arriving to load coal; Tim S. Dool, departing
Evening: Atlantic Huron, departing
Superior entry
Morning: Stewart J. Cort, departing; American Spirit, arriving
Evening: Burns Harbor, departing
Two Harbors
Evening: Presque Isle, arriving; James R. Barker, arriving
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.