    Shipping traffic for Oct. 5

    By News Tribune on Oct 4, 2016 at 11:55 p.m.
    The Stewart J. Cort was at the Port Terminal on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Afternoon: Atlantic Huron, arriving to load coal; Tim S. Dool, departing

    Evening: Atlantic Huron, departing

    Superior entry

    Morning: Stewart J. Cort, departing; American Spirit, arriving

    Evening: Burns Harbor, departing

    Two Harbors

    Evening: Presque Isle, arriving; James R. Barker, arriving

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

