I hope you had the chance to enjoy the weather the last few days. It's about to change and get much cooler. We will first start off with some rain today followed by some sun reappearing by late in the day. Temperatures will still be above average today but will drop during the rest of the week. There is a chance for light rain later Thursday. By the weekend temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs and upper 20s to low 30s for overnight lows. - Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles