Wednesday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland:Early showers, afternoon sunshine
I hope you had the chance to enjoy the weather the last few days. It's about to change and get much cooler. We will first start off with some rain today followed by some sun reappearing by late in the day. Temperatures will still be above average today but will drop during the rest of the week. There is a chance for light rain later Thursday. By the weekend temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs and upper 20s to low 30s for overnight lows. - Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles
Forecast
Wednesday: A.M. showers, P.M. sun, high 66, low 58
Thursday: A little more sunshine, high 62, low 43
Friday: Increasing clouds, high 48, low 40
Saturday: Colder A.M., high 47, low 34
Sunday: Nice end to the weekend, high 54, low 32
Monday: A great day, high 57, low 38
Tuesday: Some clouds, high 59, low 35