Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wednesday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland:Early showers, afternoon sunshine

    By News Tribune Today at 8:42 p.m.

    I hope you had the chance to enjoy the weather the last few days. It's about to change and get much cooler. We will first start off with some rain today followed by some sun reappearing by late in the day. Temperatures will still be above average today but will drop during the rest of the week. There is a chance for light rain later Thursday. By the weekend temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs and upper 20s to low 30s for overnight lows. - Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles

    Forecast

    Wednesday: A.M. showers, P.M. sun, high 66, low 58

    Thursday: A little more sunshine, high 62, low 43

    Friday: Increasing clouds, high 48, low 40

    Saturday: Colder A.M., high 47, low 34

    Sunday: Nice end to the weekend, high 54, low 32

    Monday: A great day, high 57, low 38

    Tuesday: Some clouds, high 59, low 35

    Explore related topics:NewsWeather
    Advertisement
    randomness