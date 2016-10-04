Ashland County taxpayers have forked over an extra $1.5 million since 2007 after a small town illegally exempted nearly all of its residents from paying property taxes, a lawsuit alleges.

The suit, filed in Ashland County Circuit Court, claims that the Town of Sanborn misinterpreted a federal court decision in order to remove all properties owned by tribal members from the town's tax roll.

Sanborn, with a population of 1,331, sits just east of Ashland and is located entirely within the Bad River Reservation.

Linda Coleman, a Washburn attorney who brought the suit, said more than 90 percent of land in the town is owned by tribal members who have not paid property taxes since the resolution was passed by the town board in 2007.

Coleman said the decision removed $15 million worth of taxable property from the books — leaving Ashland County's remaining taxpayers to pick up the tab.

"The scope of it is quite large," Coleman told the News Tribune. "$15 million is just taken off the tax roll. That affects everyone in the county. The schools still need money. Emergency services need to be provided. The money has got to come from somewhere."

Luis Salas, the Sanborn town board chairman, did not return a call seeking comment on the lawsuit. Remzy Bitar, a Waukesha, Wis., attorney representing the town, declined to comment publicly on the litigation, directing a reporter to court responses filed by the town.

The documents offer little elaboration on the town's position, other than to issue a general denial of most of the claims.

The land in question is not part of "Indian country" — tax-exempt land held in trust by the federal government on behalf of a tribe — but rather "fee simple" land, which can be freely sold by the owner.

The resolution stemmed from a 2006 decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Michigan, which ruled that fee simple land is not subject to state real estate taxes if owned by a tribe or tribal member.

Court documents indicate that the board passed the resolution the following year after receiving notice that the band and its members would cease paying property taxes in wake of the ruling.

Peter Lemieux, then vice-chairman of the band, said in a letter at the time that members had been paying taxes "under protest for many years."

"The Tribe has always believed that the fee land owned by the Tribe and its members within the Reservation is not subject to state property taxation as a matter of federal law," he wrote.

Coleman brought the lawsuit on behalf of four non-tribal members who own land in the Town of Sanborn.

The complaint alleges that the town was erroneous in applying the court decision. In addition to the fact that Wisconsin is outside the 6th Circuit, nearly all of the land has passed out of tribal hands at some point, making it ineligible to be tax-exempt, Coleman said.

She suggested that the resolution was passed for the personal benefit of board members and their family members who own property within town limits.

Meanwhile, Coleman said the roughly 8 percent of property owners in Sanborn who aren't tribal members have seen their taxes raised by more than 50 percent. And Ashland County in 2008 was forced to raise taxes on other county residents by 1.5 percent to cover the loss, she said.

"This is not in the best interest of the town," she said. "The town is doing very poorly now."

The lawsuit names as defendants current and former members of the board, the current and former town assessors and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and its secretary.

The suit seeks, among other demands, an order declaring that the parcels were wrongfully excluded from the tax roll. It also asks that the exempted property owners be required to pay property taxes dating back to 2007, as well as an order for the refund of $1.5 million to other county taxpayers.

Coleman said her clients wanted to stress that the lawsuit is not aimed at the Bad River Band or tribal members as a whole, but rather what they believe to be an unlawful resolution passed by a municipality.

"They don't have any animosity toward the tribe," she said. "They're frustrated with the people who are supposed to represent the town. This is definitely not benefiting the town."

A court date has not been set, but the town has asked Judge John Yackel to stay the proceedings until he rules on the legality of the town's resolution in a separate civil action brought by the same plaintiffs.