Duluth school district property tax to decrease

School property taxes are set to decrease by 4 percent for Duluth school district residents.

The Duluth School Board last month authorized an increase to the maximum amount allowed by the state, which will actually be a decrease. The levy amount going to the district will be $31.8 million, down from $33.1 million.

District business services manager Bill Hanson said the preliminary decrease comes from three things: more money coming from the state, meaning less from local taxes; declining enrollment; and savings from district debt refinancing.

Last year the increase was less than 1 percent, and the year prior less than 2 percent. Those small increases followed a couple of years of 11 percent increases meant to help pay long-range facilities plan debt.

The board votes in December to set the final property tax levy.