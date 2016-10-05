Senior Expo today

The 14th annual Duluth Senior Expo takes place today at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include exhibitors, health screenings — including a free kidney check-up by the National Kidney Foundation — seminars, live entertainment and more. The city of Duluth’s annual birthday party for centenarians will take place at 10 a.m., honoring nine individuals who are 100 years old or older.

There will be birthday cake and coffee, and performances by the Chmielewski Funtime Band and the Blue Water Big Band

For more information on the expo and tickets, go to seniorexpoduluth.com.