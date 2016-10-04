Northern Minnesota to receive state storm aid

City workers clean up limbs from a fallen tree in front of City Hall after the July 21 storm. At left is a streetlamp that was also knocked over by the wind from the storm. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

Northern Minnesota is now set to receive state disaster assistance to cover cleanup costs and public infrastructure repairs in the wake of the July 21 windstorm.

Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday authorized up to $3.3 million from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account for northern Minnesota counties and tribes after severe thunderstorms, high winds and flooding led to significant damage and the need for debris removal.

The July 21 windstorm caused damage across a wide area of the Northland and hit the Duluth, Rice Lake, Hill City and Ely areas particularly hard, with straight-line winds uprooting trees and causing thousands of residents to go days without electricity. A weather station on top of the St. Louis County Government Services Center in downtown Duluth clocked wind gusts in excess of 100 mph.

Under Minnesota law, the state reimburses 75 percent of eligible costs for storm cleanup and public infrastructure repairs; local governments are responsible for covering the remaining 25 percent.

The state announced Tuesday that St. Louis County is in line to receive a little more than $2 million in assistance, to cover storm damage and cleanup costs estimated at more than $2.7 million.

Other counties and tribes receiving state money include the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, $48,750; Lake County, $182,741; and Aitkin County, $228,225. The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa applied for funding in conjunction with St. Louis County, according to the state.

The exact final reimbursements from the state will depend on final documentation of expenses from the counties and tribes.