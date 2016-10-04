Two injured, Corvette totaled in Pine County crash

Two people were injured and a Chevrolet Corvette totaled in a three-vehicle crash Monday in Pine County.

Stuart Maurer, 51, of Mora was taken to FirstLight Health System in Mora following the mid-afternoon crash on County Road 61 at the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 35, the Minnesota State Patrol reported in a news release.

Maurer's 1995 Corvette was rear-ended by a 2010 Ford Edge and pushed into the westbound lane of County Road 61, where it struck a 2005 Buick LeSabre.

The driver of the Edge, Cheryl Weller, 63, of Belgrade, Minn., was not injured, the Patrol reported. Warren Welbourn, 93, of Brook Park, Minn., the driver of the LeSabre, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Essentia Health-Sandstone.

Both other cars sustained moderate damage, the Patrol said.