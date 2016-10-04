Search
    Astro Bob blog: Aurora Surprise Tonight / Venus-Moon a Sweet Sight

    By Bob King Today at 12:47 a.m.
    An unexpected burst of the northern lights lights up the bottom half of the northern sky earlier tonight around 11:30 p.m. near Duluth, Minn. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
     The northern lights are out! I just returned from a brief outing to the country where rays and pulsing flames of aurora are putting on a surprise show. Read post here
