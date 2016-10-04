Skip to main content
Astro Bob blog: Aurora Surprise Tonight / Venus-Moon a Sweet Sight
Astro Bob blog: Aurora Surprise Tonight / Venus-Moon a Sweet Sight
By
Bob King
Today at 12:47 a.m.
An unexpected burst of the northern lights lights up the bottom half of the northern sky earlier tonight around 11:30 p.m. near Duluth, Minn. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
The northern lights are out! I just returned from a brief outing to the country where rays and pulsing flames of aurora are putting on a surprise show.
Read post here
.
News
