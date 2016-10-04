An approaching frontal boundary will create overcast to mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon, and a shower is possible by the late afternoon hours.

Like yesterday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s across the area with the help of gusty south and southeasterly winds. Along the North Shore, you could once again see a lake breeze that will keep temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees cooler with a few patches of fog.

Eventually, clouds will turn to rain by tonight, and it's not out of the question you'll hear a rumble of thunder as well. However, the rain will push out of the region by Wednesday afternoon.

A quick-moving disturbance will create another shot of rain late Thursday night, especially south of the Twin Ports. That storm system will also carry some cooler air in its wake, because high temperatures will struggle to get out of the the 40s next weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

Tuesday: Overcast and breezy, high 68, low 53.

Wednesday: AM thundershowers, high 64, low 58.

Thursday: Afternoon showers, high 58, low 44.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, high 48, low 40.

Saturday: Clear and cool, high 49, low 33.

Sunday: Few passing clouds, high 54, low 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 58, low 36.