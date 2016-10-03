Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Rain tonight, getting much cooler
A storm system approaching from the west has created mostly cloudy to overcast skies for this afternoon, but those clouds will eventually drop rain with a few rumbles of thunder by tonight. The rain will push out of the area by tomorrow afternoon, but another quick-moving system will give us another shot of showers for Thursday afternoon. Gusty southeast winds will usher the mercury above 70 today in many locations, but highs won't make it out of the 40s by the end of the week.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Tuesday: Overcast and breezy, high 68, low 53.
Wednesday: AM thundershowers, high 64, low 58.
Thursday: Afternoon showers, high 58, low 44.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, high 48, low 40.
Saturday: Clear and cool, high 49, low 33.
Sunday: Few passing clouds, high 54, low 32.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 58, low 36.