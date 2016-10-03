A storm system approaching from the west has created mostly cloudy to overcast skies for this afternoon, but those clouds will eventually drop rain with a few rumbles of thunder by tonight. The rain will push out of the area by tomorrow afternoon, but another quick-moving system will give us another shot of showers for Thursday afternoon. Gusty southeast winds will usher the mercury above 70 today in many locations, but highs won't make it out of the 40s by the end of the week.