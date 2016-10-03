Lake Superior up a bit in September

Lake Superior rose nearly half an inch in September, a month when it usually drops about an inch, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control.

Water supplies were up in September and ended the month 7 inches above the lake's long-term average and 2 inches above the Oct. 1, 2015, level.

The lake's water level generally falls from September through March and rises from April through August.

The water supply was lower than usual for lakes Michigan and Huron, which dropped 3 inches in September, a month when they usually go down 2 inches. The lakes now sit 10 inches above average and 2 inches higher than Oct. 1, 2015.