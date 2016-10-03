Search
    Hermantown City Council candidate forum to be held Wednesday

    By News Tribune Today at 7:00 p.m.

    The Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce and the Duluth News Tribune are hosting a forum on Wednesday for candidates running for the Hermantown City Council.

    Four candidates are running for two seats on the council: Incumbent John Geissler and newcomers Jamie LePage, Cyndy Reno and Kristi Schmidt advanced from a field of five candidates in August's primary and will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.

    The forum will begin at 4 p.m. at the Hermantown Government Services Building, 5105 Maple Grove Road.

    Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher is running unopposed for re-election this fall.

