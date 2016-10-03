Duluth police on Monday said that a preliminary investigation has determined that the death of a 24-year-old man whose body was found in downtown Duluth on Friday was not suspicious.

Investigators are awaiting final test results from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, the Duluth Police Department said, and the investigation continues. But initial findings were that foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

Authorities said the man was found lying on his side in the vicinity of the 500 block of West Michigan Street just before 8 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and determined that he was deceased.