With the emerald ash borer now spreading across Duluth and likely headed outside the city, state officials are asking residents to get informed to help slow the bug's movement into the heart of the state's black-ash forests.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has called a meeting Oct. 12 at the Rice Lake City Hall to explain the state's plan to limit the insect's spread by imposing a quarantine on the Duluth area, where more of the bugs were found in new areas earlier this month.

In response to that recent discovery the state extended a wood quarantine in Duluth to include much of southeastern St. Louis County.

Minnesota has more than a billion ash trees, most in lowland black-ash forests but also thousands in urban landscapes, and the pest is expected to have a devastating impact here if it keeps expanding.

"Up until now this has been mostly an issue for urban landscapes in 12 counties in southern Minnesota. But now it's right on the doorstep of our vast black-ash forests and this is the first time we've had to deal with that up north," Kimberly Thielen Cremers, pest mitigation supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, told the News Tribune. "We really don't know how this is going to impact the ecosystems and the hydrology of those forests. Minnesota is right there at the top of the list for states with the most black ash."

Thielen Cremers said the Duluth area poses a unique and potentially troublesome problem after the July windstorm that raked the area. Many of those trees are now cut up and may be headed to someone's campfire, wood stove or fireplace.

Not all of it is ash, of course. But it's absolutely critical that people not move any hardwood out of the quarantine area, Thielen Cremers said. It's also illegal.

"We just want people who may have that huge amount of wood and brush material, especially hardwood firewood, please, just don't move it out. Don't take it to your cabin ... or try to sell it somewhere else. That is exactly how this pest moves," she said.

The latest emerald ash borer were first discovered by a tree-trimming service just north of Hartley Nature Center on Northfield Road earlier this month. They were collected by state agriculture officials and confirmed by a federal laboratory.

The quarantine that once included only the city now covers St. Louis County from Duluth east to the Lake County border, north to Three Lakes Road, west to U.S. Highway 53, south to the Carlton County line and then east to the Wisconsin border.

The quarantine makes it illegal to move ash trees, wood chips or any kind of firewood out of the quarantine area into a non-quarantine area.That could impact, for the first time in Minnesota, how the region's timber industry is able to move its products to market. So far, however, there have been few objections raised, Thielen Cremers noted.

The Asian import insect, likely hitchhiking from China in packing crates, was first discovered in the Detroit area more than a decade ago and has expanded to dozens of states and provinces. The bugs have now killed tens of millions of ash trees of all varieties.

Duluth has about 4,500 mostly green ash on boulevards alone — nearly 1 in 5 of the trees along city streets — and thousands more ash trees in urban forests across the city.

Efforts underway to control the pests with parasitic, non-stinging wasps imported from Asia have worked in some areas. But nothing has been found to fully stop the bugs from advancing.

Emerald ash borers first were discovered on Duluth's Park Point one year ago, likely jumping across the bay from Superior where they have been killing trees since at least 2013. The emerald ash borer was recently discovered near Hayward as well, and in southeastern Minnesota in 2009, and has colonized in southeastern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin.

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. The bug eventually hatches as a bright, emerald green flying bug.

The Oct. 12 meeting also will provide options for residents for treating ash trees they want to save in their yards, Thielen Cremers said.

The state is taking comments through Nov. 30 on the permanent quarantine and proposes to adopt the quarantine on Dec. 15. The quarantine limits the movement of ash trees and limbs, and hardwood firewood out of the southeastern portion of St. Louis County.

Comments can be sent to: Kimberly Thielen Cremers, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, 625 Robert St. N., St. Paul, MN 55155 or kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us or by fax to (651) 201-6108.

State officials are asking people to be on the lookout for ash borer expansion and to watch their ash trees for infestation. If you think your ash tree is infested, go to mda.state.mn.us and click on the "Does my tree have Emerald Ash Borer?" guide.

