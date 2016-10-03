Police continue to investigate Skyline shooting

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. on the 3200 block of West Skyline Parkway. Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.

"The results of our investigation indicate the shooting is not a random act, with the individuals known to one and other," spokesman Ron Tinsley said. "The Duluth Police Department does not believe there is a public safety concern relating to this incident."

Police have not announced any arrests in the case, but said it remains under investigation.