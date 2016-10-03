Sanders set to appear in Duluth Tuesday night

Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd as he and his wife Jane O Meara Sanders (partly hidden shaking hands) enter the DECC Arena for a rally in January 2016. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is scheduled to make a return visit to Duluth Tuesday night to campaign for Hillary Clinton and other candidates on the Democratic ticket.

The "Stronger Together" rally is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Kirby Student Center on the the University of Minnesota Duluth campus, the Clinton campaign announced Monday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

It will be the second stop in Duluth and third overall in the Northland for Sanders this campaign season. Clinton's campaign said Sanders will focus on the economy during the rally, discussing Clinton's plan and contrasting it with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's plan.

Find coverage of the event at duluthnewstribune.com and in Wednesday's print edition of the News Tribune.

Sanders drew nearly 6,000 supporters to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for a rally on Jan. 26. He returned to the Northland for a rally at the Hibbing High School Auditorium on Feb. 26.

Sanders conceded the Democratic race to Clinton in July and has become a surrogate in rallying college students and progressives to support his former rival's general election campaign against Trump.

The rally in Duluth will come after an afternoon Sanders appearance at a rally on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. And the UMD event will take place shortly before Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana take part in a debate at 8 p.m. at Longwood University in Farmville, Va.

While Minnesota has no statewide races for governor or senator this year, a tight 8th Congressional District rematch has incumbent Democrat Rick Nolan pitted against Republican challenger Stewart Mills.

Nolan, who defeated Mills by just 1.4 percentage points in 2014, endorsed Sanders in April before the senator suspended his campaign. Sanders had a decisive victory over Clinton in Minnesota's March 1 caucuses, taking nearly 62 percent of the vote.

The Northland also has seen visits this election year from Trump, who campaigned in Superior on April 4, and Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, who spoke in Duluth on Feb. 29.

Sanders' Duluth rally is open to the public, with an RSVP form and additional details available at hillaryclinton.com/events/view/FONOIOKH563QEPCT.