Suspect recovering after officer shooting in Wisconsin

An armed suspect shot by a Wisconsin deputy sheriff on Friday is alive and recovering in a hospital, authorities said on Monday.

The 21-year-old man from Winter, Wis., was shot by a Washburn County Sheriff's deputy after the suspect allegedly produced a handgun at the culmination of a high-speed pursuit along Wisconsin Highway 77.

The pursuit ended in Sawyer County, near Harper Road — about four miles northwest of Hayward and about 2 miles east of the Washburn-Sawyer county line, authorities said.

The shooting took place at approximately 7:50 p.m., said Johnny Koremenos, director of communications and public affairs for the Wisconsin Department of Justice, in an email to the News Tribune.

The deputy is on administrative leave, said Washburn County Sheriff Terry Dryden in a news release posted to the department's Facebook page.

"The deputy ... is doing fine and we are watching out for his well-being in all aspects of his life," Dryden said in the release.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. The suspect was taken to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital following the incident.

The deputy first attempted to stop the vehicle as it was traveling east on Highway 77 and when the driver fled the pursuit ensued; after it came to a stop, the driver produced a handgun, the Sawyer County Sheriff Mark Kelsey reported in a news release. It is not known what led the deputy to attempt to pull over the driver.

"The incident ended with my deputy having to discharge his weapon at the suspect," Dryden said in his news release.

No other details were available as the investigation is ongoing.

Several other agencies assisted at the scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, which is also reconstructing the events that led to the shooting, Dryden said in his news release.