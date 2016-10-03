Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin John Doe appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by three Democratic district attorneys seeking to revive an investigation into Gov. Scott Walker's recall campaign.

The decision marks a major victory for Walker and his Republican allies, who mounted a vigorous challenge to the secretive, so-called John Doe II investigation that involved investigators issuing dozens of subpoenas and seizing millions of documents and equipment from those under investigation.

"From its inception, this proceeding was a politically motivated attack and a criminal investigation in search of a theory," Wisconsin Club for Growth president Eric O’Keefe said in a statement. "We call upon the prosecutors to admit their wrongdoing and close their files. They should end their desperate rear-guard action, surrender these unlawfully seized materials, and submit to the lawful authority of the court system."

The three district attorneys who appealed the case, Milwaukee County's John Chisholm, Dane County's Ismael Ozanne and Iowa County's Larry Nelson, issued a joint statement saying they are disappointed by the decision.

"The state Supreme Court decision, left intact by today’s order, prohibits Wisconsin citizens from enacting laws requiring the full disclosure of disguised contributions to a candidate, i.e., monies expended by third parties at the direction of a candidate for the benefit of that candidate’s election," they said. "We are proud to have taken this fight as far as the law would allow and we look forward to the day when Wisconsin adopts a more enlightened view of the need for transparency in campaign finance."

The decision to deny a hearing on the case was one of hundreds the court issued Monday, the first day of its new term. It does not include an indication of how the court voted or any written explanation for the decision. The court has been operating with eight members since conservative Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February as Republicans have refused to hold hearings on President Barack Obama's nominee.

"It is important to recognize that a denial of cert does not mean the U.S. Supreme Court endorses or sanctions the actions of Governor Walker, his dark money group or the Wisconsin Supreme Court," said Brendan Fischer, a lawyer for the Washington-based Campaign Legal Center. "Given the split on the U.S. Supreme Court, it is perhaps not surprising that the justices declined to wade into this politically-charged, highly complex case that raises difficult legal issues that would divide the 4-4 court in half."

The case has slowly worked its way through the state and federal court system since Milwaukee County prosecutors asked to open the investigation in August 2012, a little more than two months after Walker survived a recall sparked by his sweeping changes to public sector collective bargaining, known as Act 10.

Investigators in an earlier John Doe investigation into Walker's Milwaukee County executive office had uncovered evidence of potential coordination between Walker's campaign and the Wisconsin Club for Growth, a supposedly independent group that could engage in so-called issue advocacy, but not have partisan political activity as its primary focus.

Chisholm, a Democrat, presented the evidence to then Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen, a Republican, who declined to lead the investigation citing a potential conflict of interest and possible perception of bias. He recommended forwarding the case to the Government Accountability Board, then the state's nonpartisan campaign and ethics agency.

The GAB's panel of retired judges opened its own investigation into potential campaign finance violations in June 2013. A parallel John Doe investigation was opened by four other district attorneys, including two Republicans, who along with Chisholm consolidated the case under special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, who had voted for Walker in the recall.

Schmitz served dozens of subpoenas in fall 2013 to local and national conservative groups, but the groups successfully challenged them in court. The John Doe judge who authorized the subpoenas stepped down for an unknown reason and was replaced by Judge Gregory Peterson, who disagreed with the investigators' legal theory and quashed the subpoenas in January 2014.

Schmitz appealed that decision to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which halted the investigation in July 2015. It removed Schmitz from the case last December and ordered all evidence be turned over to it while the case remained under appeal.

Chisholm, Ozanne and Nelson appealed the state court's decision to the U.S. Supreme Court in April. The case was among hundreds of petitions the court reviewed at its Sept. 26 conference.

Walker raised money

In recent weeks the case generated national interest after a British newspaper reported on leaked documents from the case. Bits and pieces of the investigation had previously come to light through various channels, but the leaked documents provided the clearest picture yet.

The records showed Walker had raised millions of dollars for the Wisconsin Club for Growth, which his top political adviser, R.J. Johnson, was using to coordinate advertising, messaging, get-out-the-vote efforts and other political operations to help Walker and Republican senators win the 2011 and 2012 recall campaigns.

Such coordination, previously banned by state law and GAB rules, formed the crux of the investigators' legal theory, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the activity is protected speech under the First Amendment. The state Legislature legalized such coordination last year as part of a major rewrite of campaign finance law.

Conservative pushback against the investigation also led the Legislature to dismantle the Government Accountability Board and revert back to two bipartisan ethics and elections commissions. It also amended the state's John Doe law so that it can no longer be used to investigate suspected violations of campaign and ethics laws.

The prosecutors appealed the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision, saying it broke with federal court jurisprudence that had upheld the ability to regulate coordinated activity between candidates and independent groups. Of particular concern is the ability of such groups to raise unlimited donations and hide the identity of their donors and the potential for the appearance of quid pro quo political corruption.

The case revealed a few examples where wealthy donors, including corporations that are banned from giving to candidates, gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Club and later stood to benefit from legislation Walker and the Republican Legislature passed. Such laws included one retroactively protecting the lead paint industry from litigation and another changing the state's mining regulations.

Conflict of interest alleged

The prosecutors also asked the Supreme Court to review the case because two of the conservative Wisconsin justices in the 4-2 majority had direct ties to those under investigation. Records revealed Walker telling Republican operative Karl Rove that Johnson and the Wisconsin Club for Growth were instrumental in electing Michael Gableman and re-electing David Prosser to the state court.

UC-Irvine law professor Rick Hasen said the odds are always against the Supreme Court hearing a case given how many petitions it receives.

"A short-handed court split ideologically 4-4 may have been especially reluctant to delve into this politically sensitive case," Hasen said. "Still the question of judicial recusal of judges who directly benefited from the Club for Growth's campaign activities merited review."

In response to the leaked documents, Democrats have called on Ozanne to open an investigation into Walker. They cited among several concerns previous provisions in the state ethics law that prohibited politicians from raising money for nonprofit groups with which they were associated. The law has since been changed to allow such fundraising.

Johnson, in a Facebook post Monday, noted the Supreme Court decision came three years to the day after armed police officers came to his home in the early hours to execute a search warrant. He said his legal defense has cost $1 million.

"While prosecutors were experts in conflating time frames and parsing our communications to tell a twisted and false story, they had to convince people who actually understood the law that something illegal was done," Johnson wrote. "And they never had a case."