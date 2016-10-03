Kenwood neighborhood road to close due to construction

The goal of the improvements, said a city of Duluth news release, is to provide efficient and safe operations for vehicles and pedestrians by reducing congestion and improving traffic flow, along with improving access to surrounding businesses.

The closure of Kenwood Avenue just north of the intersection, toward Howard Gnesen Road, is anticipated to last several weeks and will allow for concrete pavement removal and repairs, sidewalk and median work to be installed in front of the Wells Fargo and US Bank buildings, and the installation of wiring and signal-pole bases for the new signal system.

Arrowhead Road will be tapered down to one lane in each direction near the Kenwood Avenue intersection with no access to or from the north on Kenwood Avenue and Howard Gnesen Road during this phase of the project. There is a signed detour route for those needing access to Howard Gnesen from Arrowhead Road, to use Blackman Ave and MacFarlane Road. The same detour route is recommended for those traveling south on Howard Gnesen toward Arrowhead Road. In its news release, the city encouraged motorists to access Wells Fargo, US Bank or Walgreens from Warren Avenue. The public is reminded to drive slowly and cautiously in the work zone as the speed limit has been reduced to 20 mph.

Message signs will alert motorists of project status or detours. Motorists should plan for additional travel time and consider alternate routes due to anticipated delays and traffic congestion.