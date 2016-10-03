The Ashland County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed when he was struck by a passing vehicle along U.S. Highway 2 on Saturday.

Scott Vincent Bender, 53, of Bad River, died when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle at about 9 p.m. Saturday near Johnson Road, about 5 miles east of Ashland.

The sheriff's office said Bender's truck apparently left the road and crashed into a ditch. Another motorist stopped to offer assistance and the crash was reported to 911.

Bender was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Kevin Stranberg of Ashland, the sheriff's office said. The crash occurred shortly before deputies arrived on scene.

The sheriff's office said visibility was limited due to darkness and foggy conditions at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.