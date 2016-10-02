Search
    Bygones for Oct. 3

    By David Ouse on Oct 2, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.

    News Tribune, Oct. 3, 1976

    • Yesterday was the first day that the Kasbau fire near Palisade in Aitkin County didn’t increase in size, in spite of brisk southeasterly winds. The fire has burned for a week and has consumed over 7,300 acres.
  • Swine flu vaccine and injection guns will arrive in Duluth today and inoculations will begin tomorrow, according to Mary Rowe, coordinator of the flu shot program in South St. Louis County. The shots will be provided free of charge.

    • News Tribune, Oct. 3, 1996

    • Douglas County yesterday made the cut when a committee narrowed to eight the list of possible sites for a proposed Wisconsin high-security prison. Gov. Tommy Thompson wants to build the $40 million SuperMax prison to house the state’s worst offenders.
    • The Duluth School District has been struggling for a year to get into compliance with Minnesota’s desegregation rules but has yet to work out a solution. The current rule allows no more than 25.7 percent students of color in a given school.

    Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

