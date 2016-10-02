Bygones for Oct. 3

Swine flu vaccine and injection guns will arrive in Duluth today and inoculations will begin tomorrow, according to Mary Rowe, coordinator of the flu shot program in South St. Louis County. The shots will be provided free of charge.

News Tribune, Oct. 3, 1996

Douglas County yesterday made the cut when a committee narrowed to eight the list of possible sites for a proposed Wisconsin high-security prison. Gov. Tommy Thompson wants to build the $40 million SuperMax prison to house the state’s worst offenders.

The Duluth School District has been struggling for a year to get into compliance with Minnesota’s desegregation rules but has yet to work out a solution. The current rule allows no more than 25.7 percent students of color in a given school.

