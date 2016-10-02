Bygones for Oct. 3
News Tribune, Oct. 3, 1976
- Yesterday was the first day that the Kasbau fire near Palisade in Aitkin County didn’t increase in size, in spite of brisk southeasterly winds. The fire has burned for a week and has consumed over 7,300 acres.
News Tribune, Oct. 3, 1996
- Douglas County yesterday made the cut when a committee narrowed to eight the list of possible sites for a proposed Wisconsin high-security prison. Gov. Tommy Thompson wants to build the $40 million SuperMax prison to house the state’s worst offenders.
- The Duluth School District has been struggling for a year to get into compliance with Minnesota’s desegregation rules but has yet to work out a solution. The current rule allows no more than 25.7 percent students of color in a given school.
