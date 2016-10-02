Shipping traffic for Oct. 3
Today
Duluth entry
Evening: Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets; American Century, arriving to load coal
Superior entry
Morning: Algorail, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon
Evening: Stewart J. Cort, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Two Harbors
Evening: Edgar B. Speer, arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.