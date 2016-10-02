Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 3

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Algorail, shown here after passing under the Blatnik Bridge in September 2013, is scheduled to arrive in Superior this morning to load iron ore pellets and depart in the afternoon. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Evening: Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets; American Century, arriving to load coal

    Superior entry

    Morning: Algorail, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon

    Evening: Stewart J. Cort, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Two Harbors

    Evening: Edgar B. Speer, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

