Shipping traffic for Oct. 3

The Algorail, shown here after passing under the Blatnik Bridge in September 2013, is scheduled to arrive in Superior this morning to load iron ore pellets and depart in the afternoon. (Photo by Carole Lent)

Evening: Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets; American Century, arriving to load coal

Superior entry

Morning: Algorail, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon

Evening: Stewart J. Cort, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Two Harbors

Evening: Edgar B. Speer, arriving to load iron ore pellets

For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.