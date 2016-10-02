One injured in shooting on Skyline Parkway

A male victim was injured during a Sunday night shooting on Skyline Parkway, police said.

The Duluth Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:08 p.m. near the 3200 block of Skyline Parkway, Duluth police spokesman Ronald Tinsley said. The victim was taken to a Duluth hospital.

Authorities did not comment on the victim's condition, and did not release any more information about the shooting, as the incident remained under investigation Sunday night.