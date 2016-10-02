Man shot on Skyline Parkway

A 24-year-old man was shot and injured Sunday night on Skyline Parkway, police said.

The Duluth Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:08 p.m. near the 3200 block of West Skyline Parkway, police spokesman Ronald Tinsley said. The victim was taken to a Duluth hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tinsley said.

Police closed a portion of Skyline to traffic during the investigation Sunday night. WDIO-TV reported about 90 minutes after the shooting was reported that officers were using a K-9 unit to track down suspects.

Authorities did not release any more information about the shooting, as the incident remained under investigation Sunday night.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act, Tinsley said.

Check back for updates.