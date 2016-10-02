Search
    Minnesota man claims $115K jackpot for ticket sold in Perham

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:28 p.m.
    Gerrit Wierbos

    DENT, Minn. - “I expected to win someday,” said Gerrit Wierbos as he happily claimed a Northstar Cash jackpot worth $114,577. “Why not? Somebody will win,” he added.

    The Dent resident said he isn’t a regular lottery player, but keeps an eye on the jackpots.

    “I wait until it’s up there,” he explained. The estimated Northstar Cash jackpot on Sept. 24 was over $100,000, which qualified as “up there,” so he purchased two tickets. “And what do you know? I won the jackpot on one and I won a dollar on the other one,” he said. “I’m a lucky guy.”

    Wierbos said he’ll keep playing and thinks he will probably win big again someday.

    “I’m counting on it!” he said with a smile. “The odds are 50/50, either you win or you don’t,” he joked.

    Dean’s Country Market, located at 211 Market Drive in Perham, sold the winning ticket.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
