Man dies in crash on Highway 2 in Ashland County

A 53-year-old man died Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle after surviving an earlier crash along U.S. Highway 2 east of Ashland, authorities said.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office reported that authorities received a 911 call at about 9 p.m. "which initially seemed to report a truck in the ditch" along Highway 2 east of Johnson Road, about 5 miles east of Ashland. Then the 911 call cut off.

Authorities who responded to the scene found the victim deceased.

"A preliminary investigation concluded that a 53-year-old Bad River man was crossing U.S. Highway 2 on foot after the truck he was driving went into the ditch on the north side of the road, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling eastbound," the sheriff's office reported.

The man was not identified Sunday pending notification of family.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.