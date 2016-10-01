Search
    Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Morning fog, afternoon sun

    By WDIO Today at 9:31 p.m.

    A lot of us in the Northland are waking up to a gray and chilly morning. But the fog will lift and sunshine will warm us up into the mid-60s by this afternoon. The tranquil conditions and above-average temperatures will only linger for a couple days. A disturbance will bring rain to the upper Midwest for Wednesday and Thursday. Once that storm passes chilly Canadian air will prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 40s and 50s by next weekend. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell

    Forecast

    Sunday: A.M. Fog, P.M. sun, high 65, low 47

    Monday: Mostly sunny, high 64, low 46

    Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun, high 66, low 53

    Wednesday: Chance of thundershowers, high 62, low 52

    Thursday: Showers likely, high 59, low 49

    Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 51, low 41

    Saturday: Partly cloudy, chilly, high 49, low 40

