A lot of us in the Northland are waking up to a gray and chilly morning. But the fog will lift and sunshine will warm us up into the mid-60s by this afternoon. The tranquil conditions and above-average temperatures will only linger for a couple days. A disturbance will bring rain to the upper Midwest for Wednesday and Thursday. Once that storm passes chilly Canadian air will prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 40s and 50s by next weekend. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell