Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Morning fog, afternoon sun
A lot of us in the Northland are waking up to a gray and chilly morning. But the fog will lift and sunshine will warm us up into the mid-60s by this afternoon. The tranquil conditions and above-average temperatures will only linger for a couple days. A disturbance will bring rain to the upper Midwest for Wednesday and Thursday. Once that storm passes chilly Canadian air will prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 40s and 50s by next weekend. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell
Forecast
Sunday: A.M. Fog, P.M. sun, high 65, low 47
Monday: Mostly sunny, high 64, low 46
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun, high 66, low 53
Wednesday: Chance of thundershowers, high 62, low 52
Thursday: Showers likely, high 59, low 49
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 51, low 41
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chilly, high 49, low 40